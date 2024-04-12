Growth of junior development program in Lae

This was revealed by the Lae Schools Rugby League Coordinator, Charlie Tikaro.

After last weekend’s round three of the Lae Schools Rugby League competition, Tikaro said participating schools have increased up to 3 teams per division in respective divisions of under 15, 17 and 19-year-old.

“That is why we have two venues running the competition. Lae Secondary is running the primary schools and Bugandi is running the secondary schools competition,” Mr. Tikaro said.

He added the introduction of the PNGNRL bid junior development program has boosted the competition, expected to be bigger and better next year.

Tikaro further acknowledged the Lae Biscuit Company and Prima Small Goods for sponsoring the competition since day one even before the inception of the PNGNRL bid junior program. “It’s a voluntary job for the teachers and support staff but because of the support by these companies, we are always here just to make sure that these students pursue their career in rugby league,” Tikaro said.

He also added that the usage of school venues including electricity, water and ablutions have always been free of charge.