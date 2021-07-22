Grandstand for Enga Games

BSP Wabag Branch Manager, Thomas Tembil said the Mommers Oval is named after the late Peter Mommers for his contribution to sports, in particular soccer in Enga. Late Mommers was the founder and first President of the Enga Football Association

Tembil said as a community and People Bank, BSP looks at holistic approach in service delivery.

He said challenges with law and order issues has not deterred BSP from assisting communities while at the same time create an avenue for youths to engage in sports activities like those hosted at Mommers Oval.

“BSP not only delivers education and health projects in communities we operate in, we also look at sports and community oriented projects that impacts the lives of those in the communities,” Tembil said when handing over the grandstand recently.

The BSP Community Projects gives staff the opportunity to volunteer their free time to give back to the communities.

The staff of BSP Wagab branch took part in the construction work of the Mommers Oval project as their way of giving back to the community.

“From levelling the earth to digging holes for the stumps then to the grandstand and its electrical works - it took us 14 days to construct the grand stand. It comes with lights and electricity supply connected to provide for sound systems for events,” he added.

Enga Football Association President, Ruddy David on receiving the completed project, thanked BSP for the new grandstand, noting that a facility or project of this type that has not been done before.