Grand plans: Inside the $30m bid for a second New Zealand team

Chalmers, who was in charge of the NZRL when the Kiwis won the 2008 World Cup, has formally advised the NRL of the bid to become the 18th team ahead of a series of meetings in Wellington next week with representatives of Sky Stadium and the NZ Campus of Innovation and Sport.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo first publicly raised the possibility of a second Kiwi team being admitted to the Telstra Premiership in an interview with NRL.com in March and the ARLC has increased funding for junior pathways and coaching development in New Zealand.

With the ARLC now considering the viability of bids for a second Brisbane franchise to enter the NRL in 2023, a decision to introduce a 17th team may lead to an 18th team joining the competition in 2025 or 2026.

If that were to occur, Chalmers believes Wellington would be the ideal location for a second New Zealand team.

Under the Southern Orcas' proposal, the team would also play in Christchurch, with a view to growing enough demand in the South Island for the NRL to consider a third New Zealand franchise in the long-term future.

Chalmers, who helped revive the Bradford Bulls after taking over as managing director in 2017, predicted it would take a new NRL franchise three years and NZ$30 million to prepare for entry.

He has been working on the establishment of a Wellington-based team for almost 30 years after being part of a rival consortium when the Warriors were granted their licence to join the premiership in 1995.

Chalmers was also involved in the Wellington Orcas' bid in 2004 but the difference now is the NRL has identified New Zealand as a key market for the game, with 26 per cent of the competition's players coming from across the Tasman.

"It is good to see that there seems to a political will for expansion in New Zealand now," Chalmers told NRL.com.

"As every NRL club knows, all the raw materials are here player-wise and I’ve reached out to the NRL through [head of football] Graham Annesley.

"Coming from the original bid in 1991 to 30 years later, I am committed to seeing a second side in New Zealand based out of Wellington and I believe that we can submit a compelling proposition that will meet the NRL’s strategic and economic objectives."

If successful, Chalmers said the Wellington bid would:

Play out of Sky Stadium and take regular matches to Christchurch, where a new 25,000-seat stadium is being built;

Establish regional high-performance academies for junior male and female talent in the lower North Island and South Island;

Create an elite women’s team with aspirations to play in the NRLW;

Provide NZ$30 million in capital to ensure the club’s financial viability, and;

Develop a rivalry with the Warriors that would generate huge interest in New Zealand.

"I think we would want to take the game to Eden Park when we play in Auckland because it is going to be a full house in Wellington or indeed the new stadium they are building in Canterbury, which is due for completion in 2025," Chalmers said.

Pictuter and Story courtesy of NRL.com