A GRAND NEW FLAG: Demons end 57 years of AFL agony with 17 minutes of magic

The Demons, who hadn’t won a premiership since 1964, looked in serious trouble when Marcus Bontempelli kicked his third goal of the night to put his Dogs up by 19 points midway through the third quarter.

But in front of 61,118 ravenous fans at Optus Stadium, it was time for perhaps the greatest 17 minutes in Melbourne history.

With the minor premiers having kicked just one goal in one and a half quarter, it kicked off via a Bayley Fritsch double - he finished with six goals - giving them hope.

They quickly hit the front, and three more goals in the space of less than a minute in the shadows of three-quarter-time left the Bulldogs stunned, and long-suffering Melbourne fans in ecstasy.

In the space of those 17 minutes, the Demons went from 19 points down to 24 points up.

Goal after goal in the final term only sealed the result the Demon army has been waiting for since 1964.

In the end, the final margin was harsh on the Bulldogs, who were brilliant for so long but were simply overrun in the end.

Tom McDonald goalled after the siren as Melbourne won 21.14 (140) to 10.6 (66).

Story first published on Foxsports Australia

Link to original story