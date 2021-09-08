Grand Final Tickets On Sale

He said prices for the grand finale have changed, with the main grand stand tickets going for K50 per person.

The Northern and Southern Stands are selling at K15 with Eastern Stand going for K20. Western Stand is at K25.

Tickets sales at Digicel Headquarters started today, and closes on Friday. At the OSNFS, tickets will be sold until Saturday only. No tickets will be sold on Sunday at the game venue.

According to Ora, the OSNFS is set to witness a full house come Sunday, where Lae Snax Tigers make their fifth grand final appearance, against first timers JPG Waghi Tumbe who will make their first grand final appearance.