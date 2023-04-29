Graham stakes Origin claim in dominant Rabbitohs win

Rabbitohs centre Campbell Graham continues to give himself every chance of making his Origin debut this year with a first half double setting up a 12-6 lead for the visitors after 40 minutes.

He then crossed for a third try as the Rabbitohs stretched their lead to 16 after 50 minutes with Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker finding the spark required as the game hung in the balance in the middle of the contest.

The Broncos took an early 2-0 lead when Cameron Murray was sin-binned for a professional foul, but the Bunnies held their nerve to cross first via Graham when Lachlan Ilias placed a grubber close to the line.

Brisbane otherwise had all the running with Murray in the sheds and struck on the left edge with Adam Reynolds sending Jesse Arthars over with a long cut-out pass.

The competitiveness of both sides was on show throughout the match, bringing some tension in various plays, particularly with Reynolds lining up against his former club for the second time in his career.

Damien Cook brushed aside a knee concern to send Graham over for a double four minutes before the break and Souths extended their lead two minutes into the second half when Latrell Mitchell collected a Herbie Farnworth error in the air.

Farnworth had a few minutes to forget, sin-binned shortly after for a tripping motion on Graham, which enabled the Rabbitohs to strike twice with him off the field and set up a winning lead.

Graham's night out continued with the Kangaroos World Cup representative helping Walker to the line to push the lead out to 22.

The Broncos, without Payne Haas and Ezra Mam due to suspension, ran out of gas and had no answers for the Rabbitohs in the final quarter of the game with Mitchell crossing for a double late in the win.

Click here to read original article

Story first published by: NRL.com