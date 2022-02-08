Governor's Cup Permitted For Kick-Off

The team met briefly with Tournament Director Simon Nuabo and all the club representatives on Saturday to carryout awareness on the importance of adhering to the new measures for their own safety and everyone around them.

The 2021/2022 edition of the tournament will be played over 10 days from February 18 to the 27 at the Bava rugby Park. Forty-eight teams both male and female have been confirmed.

Nuabo said Governor Parkop's approach this year is to discourage regionalism, and instead promote peace and unity amongst different ethnic groups especially the youth, representing all electorates and suburbs in NCD, including traditional landowners of Motu Koita.

When reemphasizing the Niupla Pasin measures, Nuabo reminded everyone to remain vigilant by adhering to the new measures before, during and after each game day.