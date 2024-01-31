Governor’s Cup unites youth

Youth in participating communities came together to enjoy a feast of Rugby League 9s and Netball matches.

The one-day sporting tournament was the initiative of Governor Rufina Peter to unify young people and empower them through sports.

Governor Peter is among many who believe in the power of sports as a catalyst in driving change in the mindset and attitudes of any person in a community, especially the young.

On Friday, January 26th, teams converged in Aroma for the sports event.

On behalf of Governor Peter, Executive Officer Taugere Ore she commended the participating teams for displaying great sportsmanship through fair play, team work and resilience.

President of the Aroma Council of Women, Iria Wamala said the event attracted 208 teams in the netball competition. Meanwhile, 21 teams competed in the rugby league 9s challenge under the watchful eyes of veteran rugby league coach and league administrator Chris Inara. Inara revealed there are plans to revive the Central 9s concept.