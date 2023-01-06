Governor’s Cup set for finals

The round robin tournament which ran throughout the festive period was for the first time played in (4) different venues:

Pool A- held at the Bomana, Pool B - at Kone Tigers oval, Pool C –Ipi field (Hohola) and Pool D -at Gerehu sports field.

Tournament Coordinator, Dago Arua said the round robin games were completed last week with the top 16 teams, four from each pool qualifying for the eliminations and quarter finals tomorrow and Sunday, at the Moresby Southside stadium.

Arua said the semi-finals would be staged on Monday 16th of January 2023, while the grand final is tentatively set for next weekend.

Last year’s champions, RMA 289 Jokers will have their work cut out for them, when they face new challengers this year.

This year’s Cup Winners will walk away with K20,000.