Gosper presents uniform to PNGOC

Gosper was the first Team Manager and Coach for Team Papua New Guinea when it participated in its first multi-sport event, the British Empire and Commonwealth Games, held in Perth, Western Australia in 1962. The blazer he donated was worn during that event.

Gosper has had a long and successful career in sports. He was a world-class 400m runner, winning a Silver medal at the 1956 Olympic Games and a Gold medal at the 1954 British Empire and Commonwealth Games. He also captained the Australian Athletics Team to the 1960 Olympic Games.

Gosper's contributions to sports administration are equally impressive. He served in various roles on the Australia Olympic Committee (AOC) and the International Olympic Committee, including as Vice President of the Sydney 200 Olympic Games Organising Committee. He is an honorable life member of the AOC and was honored as an Officer of the Order of Australia (AO).

The donation of his blazer to the PNG Olympic Committee is a significant gesture of friendship and support for the development of sports in Papua New Guinea.