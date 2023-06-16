Goroka Lodge dart comp prepares for Round 2

The Goroka Lodge runs three Dart Competitions in a year. Its first competition runs early in the year with an aim to see out the completion in April, Easter Weekend. The second competition is in September and then the final one in December.

First of the three competitions was successfully completed. Team Ela Kuka won. They walked away with K10 000 cash price and a trophy.

Prices were given to the runners-up and other teams in diminishing order according to where they finished on the points ladder. Teams are now eyeing the September event. Registration of K700 per team, has begun. Sixteen teams are expected to take part.

For September event, the registration has already begun and the competition is expected to have about 16 teams participate in the tournament. Registration for each team is K700.

Prices will be given to top 10 finishers. The top winner gets K5000 with a trophy. Runners-up will get K3000. Third and fourth placing get K2500 and K2000 respectively. The team that finishes in 10th place gets K200.

The Goroka Lodge Dart competition started in 2016 and has been successful.