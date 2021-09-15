Gone in 80 minutes: Why Parra and Penrith have everything to lose

While the winner will progress to a preliminary final in week three of September against the Melbourne Storm, the loser will be subjected to an almighty public post mortem.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has had to endure comparisons with Brian Smith since losing week one of the finals to South Sydney while Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has had his position questioned repeatedly over the course of the last two months.

Arthur has once-again done a competent job to pilot Parramatta into the finals and advance to week two but the question mark remaining is how much further can the Eels coach take the blue and golds.

Over the course of the last five seasons the Eels have qualified for the finals on four occasions and exited in week two every single time.

Currently in the midst of the NRL’s longest premiership drought dating back to 1986, it underlines why there is so much riding on Saturday night’s result.

Parramatta powerbrokers were quick to throw support behind Arthur during the club’s recent run of four consecutive losses but there’s no question if the Eels once-again fail to make week three then the coaches position will come under enormous scrutiny.

At the Panthers coach Cleary is on far more stable ground although a straight sets finals exit after being one of the NRL’s benchmark sides for the past two seasons would be viewed as an epic fail.

Eels coach Arthur is now two wins from seven finals appearances during his eight-year tenure at the Eels.

Panthers coach Cleary has made two grand finals and won seven out of 16 finals matches during coaching stints at Penrith and New Zealand.

In two years at Wests Tigers Cleary was unable to make the finals.

The Fox Sports Lab highlights how over the course of the last seven seasons matches between the Panthers and Eels are generally always tightly-contested.

Given what’s at stake on Saturday night, there’s every chance the score line will be tight.

Dating back to round one 2015 only three out of 13 games between the western Sydney rivals have been decided by 10 points or more.

On nine occasions, the margin has been less than six points.

The other huge ramifications for the Eels centre around the club’s roster and the number of big-name players who will be free agents to negotiate with rivals as of November 1.

Captain Clint Gutherson, NSW Origin prop Junior Paulo, Dylan Brown, Reed Mahoney, Ryan Matterson, Marata Nuikore, Shaun Lane and Isaiah Papalii are all off contract at the end of 2022.

In the case of five-eighth Brown he has a player option in his favour but rival clubs are already circling to try and persuade him to switch clubs.

It all adds up to whoever loses on Saturday night becoming the subject of an extensive line of hard questioning.

Will the losing coach survive? In the case of Cleary it’s a moral his position will be safe but he’ll have to wear some intense criticism.

Ivan is only in the third season of a five year deal and his results over the course of the last two seasons have been outstanding.

But a big game failure would sting.

As for Arthur another week two finals exit is guaranteed to put the microscope firmly on whether he remains at the helm of the Eels for the final year of his contract.