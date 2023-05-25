Gomore Volleyball tournament

The tournament saw eight women’s and 9 men’s teams that started in March, ending last weekend.

The purpose of this community sport is to get back the love of the game of volleyball and to see the change in the behaviour of the village youths.

There were two divisions, male and female, with the women having eight teams while the men had nine teams. In the men’s division, the Expendables and Delight Power battled to get the winning trophy, while in the women’s division, it was Neighbours and the White Rose teams who contested.

President Lister Gabi said it was great to see members of different churches in the village socialize and forming mixed teams for the friendly competition. It also supported the local SME’s in the community.

The men’s winner’s trophy was presented by ward member, Buri Magari, to the captain of Expendables, while the women’s winners went to Neighbours captain, Gini Auwa, received the winning trophy from Reverend Maino of the Gomore United Church.

The organisers said in future they will seek sponsors to fund for an improved tournament.

Through this tournament, the club aims to identify potential players to represent the village to play in the outside volleyball competitions.