Golf Mourns Loss Of August Peni

Papua New Guinea Golf Association President, Peter Del Monte expressed his sadness upon receiving news of Peni’s sudden passing and said that the sport of golf had lost an icon that had always put his heart into the game he loved so much and dedicated his life to.

“August was an exemplary representative for Papua New Guinea in golf, both on and off the course, and was held with respect as PNG’s first officially sanctioned professional golfer,” Del Monte stated.

“He excelled as an amateur and PNG champion and went on to represent the country with distinction overseas at events such as the Putra Cup, Ratu Mara Cup, South Pacific and Mini Pacific Games, and left an indelible mark on the game as a player and course superintendent.”



Young representative golfers, Brian Taikiri and Cassie Koma were shocked by the news following the completion of their participation in the Asia Pacific Amateur Championships in Dubai.

They paid their respects in a simple but meaningful gesture of lowering their caps to their hearts in honour of their mentor and peer.

The pair carded +17 and +18 respectively in their opening two rounds at the tough Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club course but were unable to make the cut at even par to qualify for the final 36-holes.

Speaking on their behalf, Taikiri said from Dubai that the Late August Peni was an inspiration to them and his sudden passing came as a great loss.

“Gus set a great example for us all as we came through the junior ranks and he always had the time to give us advice and tips from his experiences. It is hard to believe that he is gone,” Taikiri said with a heavy heart.

For those that knew him and were fortunate to receive his professional tutelage, ‘Gus’ or ‘Auggie’, as he was popularly known was a well-liked figure on the Papua New Guinea golfing circuit.

Educationist and the first to recognize his immense potential, Bruce Mackinlay had a long association with Late August Peni spanning back to the late 1970’s, when as a youngster Peni was his caddy in Rabaul and would participate in junior golf competitions.

Mackinlay fondly recalled a lanky young boy with a big drive and huge talent, which didn’t take long to be recognized by local club officials, and national selectors as Peni rose to the top in the Papua New Guinea rankings as his natural talent paved the way for international representation.

Having worn many hats as a golfing administrator with over 50-years of active involvement, Mackinlay also helped Peni to turn professional after he won the individual & team golf medals at the South Pacific Games in 1991 alongside Simon Waiya, David Yere and the Late Kundi Umba.

Mackinlay described Late August Peni as a lovely guy, quiet, had a great sense of humor and above all was well respected and mourned by all who knew him.

When asked how best he would describe the life and career of the Late August Peni, an emotional Bruce Mackinlay summed it up perfectly, ‘Champion golfer, champion man.'