GOC assists Ambunti Drekikir home

District Sports Coordinator, Robin Konny, carried the weight of this challenge. Compounded with having drop some sporting codes prior to traveling to Madang, they were faced with a challenge of getting home to their families due to limited funding.

The K300,000 allocated to the team by the District Administration, all went to service providers to organize transportation to Madang only.

The 150 soccer youths had to find shelter, food and amenities after school resumed. They had been accommodated at Gum Primary School during the school holidays. The regional games also took place during this time. For many of the youths who left home for the first time to travel to another province, the experience was not so great.

The team thanked God for his mercy on them as when a fellow Ambunti Drekikir teacher at Madang Technical College, Mr. Steven Saun, heard of their situation, without hesitation promptly took them under his wing and provided for them.

It was then that the Games Organizing Committee (GOC) heard of their situation and called a meeting on how they could best assist the team.

Konny is concerned that such a situation could have an adverse effect on such programs and related initiatives at home. Meantime, team Ambunti-Drekikier is safe home in East Sepik.