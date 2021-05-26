Go Kart Season 2021

Since 2008, the races have been inactive until last Saturday 22nd of May the season fired up again with 18 companies competing. This year’s major sponsor is MONI PLUS.

GOKART Racing started in 2001 at ATS. Its racing location has been moved time and again but this year brings its season to start from where it all began.

Yiannis Nicolau who is the General Manager of Lamana Hotel has been an avid racer for many years, and he looks forward to a great season. Mr Nicolau mentioned his efforts in trying to get the race back on for some time since 2008.

“I have been trying to put it back together but due to work commitments and everything else it didn’t happen. But I said this year we’re going to do it and here it is. We are ready to go for the first year for 2021”.

Saturday’s Round 1 race was sponsored by Digicel Png Ltd, with the main sponsor being Moni Plus. Colin Stone, CEO of Digicel PNG, was at the race tracks to cheer the Digicel team on.

“This is the first day of the Port Moresby Car Club here at ATS. There are about 18 companies taking part in this with 18 Karts on the race track. Digicel’s the sponsor of the first days race and we are looking forward to seeing all the Karts out there on the race track and hoping everyone keeps safe.”

Digicel’s CEO of Digital Media Venture, Charlie Clementson and Digicel’s CEO Colin Stone raced on behalf of Digicel. They didn’t make it through but it was a great racing effort.