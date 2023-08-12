A glimpse of the finals

Teams representing corporate and government entities vie for the spot in the finals and will leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory. Let's dive into the riveting highlights from each category:



In the women's cup category finals, Kinas Bank triumphs amidst fierce rivalry. The match between Kina Bank and Parliament women last weekend set the arena ablaze with their pursuit of victory. In a gripping encounter, Kina Bank emerged victorious, securing a 3-1 win. Their relentless efforts have now earned them a coveted spot in the grand final on 27th August 27.

The Parliament women will go head-to-head with the triumphant team from the showdown between Credit Corporation and POMGEN on Sunday.



Among the teams bidding farewell to the finals are Dentons, Coca-Cola, CPL2, PMNEC, Westpac, BSP, PNG Customs, IRC1, Logohu, and Education. While their journeys in this edition of the championship have come to an end, their spirit and sportsmanship continue to inspire.



In the men’s cup category finals, Dentons and NCDC engaged in a thrilling contest. The NCDC men demonstrated their ACE game, overpowering Dentons with a 3-1 triumph. Not to be outdone, Coca Cola displayed their prowess, securing a resounding 3-0 victory over Credit Corporation.



The upcoming clash between NCDC and Coca Cola promises to be a showdown for the ages, determining the contender for the grand finale seat. Meanwhile, Dentons men are set to face PNG Customs, who emerged victorious against Parliament. The winner of this face-off will go on to challenge POMGEN, the conquerors of CPL1.



Credit Corporation has a formidable challenge ahead, facing Digicel, who ousted PMNEC. The victor in this duel will then vie for supremacy against Westpac, who emerged triumphant over BSP.



As ANZ, DNPM, MoniPlus, GIS, CPL1, and BSP bid adieu to the finals.



In the women’s plate category finals, Gov’t House and NCDC have emerged as frontrunners with their recent match show a lot of class. Gov’t House outshone NCDC, sealing their place in the grand final. Their unwavering determination has paid off and they now await their adversary for the final showdown.



NCDC, however, will be closely watching the first major semi-final winners. Digicel will go head-to-head with Department of Works and Highways, who vanquished ANZ. Another fierce encounter will see IPA take on SP Brewery, following their wins against PNG Ports and IRC2, respectively.

The outcome of these battles will decide the contenders for the first major semi-final, with the ultimate victor progressing to face NCDC for the right to meet Gov’t House in the women’s plate grand final on 27th August.



As DNPM, IEA, GIS, Treasury, ANZ, IRC, MoniPlus, and ANZ gracefully exit the plate finals, the remaining teams continue to chase their dreams with renewed vigor.



In the men’s plate category final, National Finance and SP Brewery vie for the grand final glory. National Finance emerged victorious against Kina Bank and will face off against SP Brewery to determine who gets to go forward to stand-by in the Men’s plate grand final. The loser will come down to fight in the 2nd Major Semi Final awaiting the winner of the 1st Major Semi Final.



Kina Bank and DOWH are set to lock horns in a bid to secure a place in the preliminary final. A parallel battle unfolds as IRC takes on Koroboro, with the victors advancing to the 1st Major Semi Final and the defeated bidding farewell.



DLIR awaits the winner between Kina Bank and DOWH, while Logohu readies itself for a showdown with the victor of the IRC1 and Koroboro match. Dulux, BNBM1, IRC2, TWL, CPL2, IEA, BNBM2, and Brian Bell bow out of the plate finals.