Glenn retiring from beloved Broncos as a loyal one-club stalwart

Glenn announced his looming retirement at season's end on Thursday, having become the fourth-most capped Bronco behind Darren Lockyer (355 games), Corey Parker (347) and Sam Thaiday (304).

But for the first real run of injuries in his career over the past two seasons, the 33-year-old would be bowing out as one of the NRL's fabled 300-gamers.

His reputation as one of the most durable forwards in Brisbane's proud history will endure regardless, having never played fewer than 20 games each year between his 2009 debut and 2019.

Glenn's versatility, loyalty and leadership are also made plain in a career that also included 12 Test appearances for New Zealand.

Glenn said in a statement announcing his decision: “It was always a dream come true to play for the Broncos, but to finish my career as a one-club player here is beyond anything I could have imagined.

"The Broncos are a family and I feel like I have grown up here and I appreciate every player, coach and staff member that has helped me along that journey.

"My own beautiful family – Jemma and the kids Miller, Gisele and Oakley – are an inspiration to me and make me want to be a better man and father every day.

Alex Glenn

"Then there are the members and fans – they are the best in the game and there is no better feeling than playing in front of them at Suncorp Stadium.

"The Broncos have a bright future ahead, you can see that by the way we have turned things around this year, and I can’t wait to see this team grow and succeed in the years ahead."

As a 20-year-old his first foray into the Broncos starting side came via the wing in 2009, with appearances at centre, hooker, and even being named at halfback for a grand final qualifier, over the next decade.

Over the years, Glenn has knocked back lucrative offers from the Gold Coast and Newcastle, among others.

Penrith came closest to luring the Kiwi back-rower out of Red Hill at the end of 2019 after he met with CEO Brian Fletcher and toured the club.

A two-year offer was one a salary-cap stricken Brisbane could not match until Matt Gillett's sudden medical retirement eventually led to Glenn being retained.

Within months he was captain of the only club he has ever known, charged with leading the Broncos through the toughest period in history under first Anthony Seibold, and then this season with Kevin Walters.

Glenn's impending exit will allow for a Suncorp Stadium send-off against the Knights in round 25.

The Broncos have shored up their back-row options for next season, with veteran Panthers recruit Kurt Capewell to assume Glenn's edge role.

A trio of emerging youngsters in TC Robati, Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura also points to Brisbane's bright future, one Glenn has played a key mentoring role in shaping over recent years.

Broncos coach Kevin Walters said Glenn had "played at a very high standard for a long time and led by example on and off the field.

"To be so consistent week-in, week-out since making his debut in 2009 is an incredible effort."

