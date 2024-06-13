Germany meets Scotland in Euro League opener

A match that would mean a lot to both sides. For Scotland, it is a match to prove that they are no longer an easy push and for Germany, it is the match they shouldn’t lose.

Going into this match, Germany has a better record than Scotland winning their last two meets at this tournament and are favorites likely to win this opening encounter. Scotland have only won once against Germany since 1999.

Germany took part in this tournament for the 14th time, the longest streak of any other countries participants in the event. They had been impressive in most of their outings and competent against the best side at the tournament.

Excitingly, this will be the 4th time Germany hosted the Euro Cup Tournament. In each of the four times they hosted the event, they went on to make finals. They are again one of the form sides heading into the tournament.

Having reached the semi-finals stage in the 1994 Euro Cup, winning the World Cup in 1974 and finishing third place at the 2006 World Cup gives them every right to be favorites heading into the tournament opener against Scotland.

Scotland, on the other hand, has a decent side compared to their previous lineups. They are expected to put on a strong show in this match, and if anything goes right for them, they can cause an upset.

All the Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast live on TVWAN Sports.