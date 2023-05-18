Gereka Bomber tops POM AFL ladder

Six rounds into the season and the Bombers sits atop. The powerhouse clubs, Concept Koboni and west Eagles are trailing behind.

The Port Moresby AFL competition has seen change from the previous seasons, showing tight contest among clubs.

All teams have shown promising signs of advancement and have performed well in the early start of the 2023 season, this is reflective on the points and points differential after Round five.

President, Douglas Lai said the strong performance from the teams reflects player movement during the off-season and good recruitment from the team’s officials.

Although the Bombers have taken an early lead, Lai believes that household teams like Koboni and West Eagles will still show up when approaching the finals.

The new kids on the block are PNG Power and Alavana Swans from Hula, Central Province. They have shown competitiveness during their maiden season, with the Swans enjoying some entertaining football at the moment.

There are 10 men’s team in the competition and six teams in the women division.

President Lai added that he has gathered a lot of support from clubs and officials and is looking forward to completing the season on a high note.