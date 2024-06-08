Gerega sets new national record

The throw was an improvement of 34cm on his own record set at the Pacific Mini Games in 2022.

From a field of 15, Australian athletes took the first three placings with Gerega finishing fourth ahead of Donny Tuimaseve of Samoa who threw 65.73m and a host of other Pacific Island athletes from Samoa Fiji Cook Islands, Tahiti and Vanuatu.

In other day’s action, some very encouraging results were seen from the development squad athletes with Joy Tieba qualifying for the 200m semi-finals with a 26.25sec clocking and both herself and Denlyne Siliwen running under 13 seconds for the 100m in an invitational event.

Seventeen year old Hepzibah Romalus did a personal best 1.50m in the High Jump whilst Ray Kumala Heru another 17 year old clocked 12min 17 for the 3000m steeplechase.

Timothy Tuna , Alphonse Igish and Benjamin Aliel all qualified for the 200m semi-finals as did Leonie Beu and Isila Apkup, with Beu running the fastest time in the heats.

Thursday was a good day for the PNG Para team as they won two gold medals with Steven Abraham winning the Ambulant 200m and Jerome Bunge the seated Javelin. His 29.93m is an Oceania record for the F57 classification