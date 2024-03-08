Gemma adds flavor to JT 9s

Walker is the first ever overseas based player to score two consecutive tries in the second half at the Moresby South stadium.

Gemma created havoc every time she was in possession by coordinating attack with internationals Kelly Peter, Maria Alu and Angela Hoki in a free flowing fashion that frustrated the opposition time and again.

At half time it was 4- 4 all with a try apiece to Raiders Jaylove Oeka and United’s former Orchids Joanne Kuman.

Raiders Flora Yanu touchdown in the second half, breaking the deadlock to take the lead 8- 4.

But that was short lived after United’s Donna Tigi equalized to draw level again at 8- 8 all.

Then Raiders Walker cleverly dashed and used her experience to barge over twice wide out with two consecutive tries to 16- 8 in the final half.

Gemma said despite the humid conditions it was good to team up with the girls.

She assured the girls that she will be available for the semifinal and the grand final which is a big boost for the team, adding “it is a vacation well spent”.

In the other encounters, Gabutu Dragons and Pom Black Pearls were deadlocked at 15- 15 at full time, Joyce Bay Sting Rays beat young Hohola Pirates 17- 9 while Kaugere Seagulls were on bye.

Women’s round two continues today (Friday) at 12 noon where Gabutu Dragons take on Sab City Raiders, Vadavada United Vs Hohola Pirates, and Joyce Bay Sting Rays Vs Kaugere Seagulls.