Gazelle suffers first defeat

Despite the loss, Gazelle maintains the lead in the top four placing followed by United Brothers, Brown Eagles, Bears, and Pawa.

Other big winners from the weekend were Brown Eagles defeating Bears in a nail-biter 9-8, Saints beating the Stingerz 7-5, and United Brothers thrashed Defence 16-6

As the 2024 season ramps up before heading into the second round, it’s been a very close competition so far with only one or two points separating the teams. With several upsets and some close games on the weekend again epitomizes the intensity and standard of softball picking up again after the pandemic.

While the highlight of week 7 was Pawa’s upset win over competition pace setters Gazelle on Sunday, the fast-improving Stingerz had a tight hit out with Saints in the last game on diamond one. The men in red had the better of the first two innings, recording three early runs to lead 3-0 heading into the top of the 4th inning.

Saints showed their resilience to fight back in the next 4 innings with some batting and forcing Stingerz into fielding errors to bring their runners home.

Stingerz managed to score two more runs but Saints had the last laugh in the end running away with a 7-5 victory.

Match coordinator Consie Bais said the games have been very competitive with some close games. On the points table, Bais commented there’s not much separating the teams by way of points with still one full round yet to go.

He also noted some improvement by clubs who have been consistent week in and week out which is good for the competition moving forward with the finals set for early Se

With the National Championships coming up in September, Bais said the selection process will start soon before the squad is announced, hoping this is done before the finals.

The Nationals will be staged during the Independence weekend with the venue to be confirmed shortly.