Gazelle league revived

To get the interest going, the interim Gazelle League executive led by President Mellie Tamlik had organized a pre-season 9s competition with 12 teams participating.

The competition started on April 1st to the 15th at the Kerevat rugby league field.

Due to last week’s Rabaul Peace Cup challenge the Gazelle pre-season 9s grand final was rescheduled to Saturday, April 29th.

With overwhelming support and interest expressed by the rugby league fraternity, an interim executive is now in place to oversee and revive the association, eventually get the league affiliated to the mother body PNGRFL.

The executive comprises of President Tamlik, Secretary Benjamin Samuel and Treasurer Alex Nungi.

After the pre-season 9s round-robin games, 6 men’s teams have qualified for the semi-finals playoff and the grand final set for this Saturday.

UNRE Kip Jets will meet UNRE Cowboys, GGut Chiefs vs Kerevat Bankstown (1), while Takekel Brothers play Kerevat Bankstown.

In the Women’s grand final; Destiny will lock horns with UNRE Cow Girls.

The Kairak Resource Group have come onboard as naming rights sponsors with a financial backing of K80,000 for the next three years (2023-2025).

The sponsorship package will also cover the revival of schools rugby league program in the district. Meantime, Gazelle DDA has committed K20,000.

The season proper is set to kick off on June 13.