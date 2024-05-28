Gazelle forced to a draw

A foundation club of the city competition Brown Eagles are on 8 points with one win and a draw in their comeback season and have been competitive against other top teams since the competition started. Getting their measure against the undefeated front runners Gazelle on Sunday was a real testament to the team’s character and resilience to step up and be counted.

In other results - 7th place Stingerz got up( 3-2) against 5th place Eastern Aces -United Brothers beat Pawa (4-3) -Saints shut out Defence and Bears forfeited Aviat Jets (7 0)

Meanwhile, the Top 5 teams are Gazelle in first place with 13 points, followed by Brothers on 10 points, Bears and Brown Eagles on eight points apiece and the Eastern Aces are on 7 points.