Gateway Sharks Victors

The match attracted at least more than five thousand spectators to the Kone Tigers Oval.

It was down to the wire from the first whistle as both team went head to head in the opening minutes of the game with roaring supporters sounding the field to cheer their favorite team.

Both teams defended well throughout the first half but Sharks intercepted well to cross the Riders try line to score their first try just before the half time whistle.

The second half of the game went smoothly as fans supported their teams and as the players gave their all, it was a race for the 2021 title.

Despite a tough defense by the Riders, Sharks went all in and scored two more tries.

This brought the score to Sharks leading with 16 points to Riders 10.

As Riders tried their best at least for one last try, sharks territory was already hard to pass their defense line as they strongly guarded their try line.

At full time though it was the Sharks that walked away with 16 points lead and the reigning champions of the Morata offseason Rugby League Cup.

The day ended with presentations to the winning teams, in both the men’s and women’s category respectively.