Garras Lose To Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe were 9 out for 321 from 50 overs. Garramuts were all out for 93.

In the end it was a big defeat however after the first 20 overs of the Garramuts’ bowling innings, which surprised a few people.

The talent was right there with Junior Morea, Rasan Kevau and Christopher Kilapat all with the makings off strong bowlers with good pace, solid actions and seemingly good control. Young wicketkeeper Peter Karaho was fantastic behind the stumps with a brilliant stumping and good energy including no byes off his tidy wicket keeping.

This tournament was always going to be a steep learning curve for such a young side coming from a basic cricket background to being put in the middle of a World Cup.

While there are small things that can be coached and worked upon like the 13 dropped catches, the 2 top order run outs and general cricket awareness, signs of improvement have already been made, with the boys showing great enthusiasm and pride in playing for their country.

The tournament is going to be a big stepping stone for a large number of young players and with the right direction and encouragement, it beds well for the future of PNG cricket.

The Garras next hit-outs in their Group C will be against Pakistan and Afghanistan.