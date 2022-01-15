Garras Draw Changed

Due to visa issues for the Afghanistan U19 side, PNG Garramuts will now take on ICC full member testing playing nation Zimbabwe rather than Pakistan, as per previous schedule.

For the Garramuts, it’s all about pride in the jersey, pride in the colours and pride in representing their country.

The Garras World Cup campaign started on a sour note with heavy losses to the United Arab Emirates and England in their warm up matches.

However critics say if the PNG boys can play with pride and give everything they got, there’s no reason they can’t upset the African nation.

The mighty PNG Garras of past pulled off a historic first win against an ICC full member test nation in Zimbabwe back in 2012.

For the current group, it might be a big ask to replicate what happened 10 years ago, but sometimes history repeats itself.

The PNG Garramuts will meet Zimbabwe in their first Group C match tonight. The match will be live on Digicel TVWan Action channel.