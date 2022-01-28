Garramuts To Play Uganda

The Garramuts are now playing for 13th spot against the other four bottom-ranked nations in the tournament. They will come up against African newcomers Uganda.

A fellow associate member, Uganda have had a tough draw throughout the competition and also remain winless despite running Ireland and the UAE close.

They are a well drilled and well-disciplined side who also play with a certain style that excites fans.

PNG have been on the improve and are showing signs off understanding what it takes to perform at the highest level. By our standard this is a winnable game for PNG and surely the side will be confident heading into the encounter.

By playing four ICC Test against full member nations, the Garras have been tested and trialled but have no doubt improved. These test now puts them in good stead to claim their first tournament victory tonight.