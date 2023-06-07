Garamuts in training for EAP qualifier

The 14 man squad including four CPNG officials left the country in good spirits for Darwin last Friday for the lead up training camp before the ICC U19 Men’s CWC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2023.

The Garamuts team is:

(1) Tau Trevor GRIFFIN (c), 2) Nelson PATE (vc), 3) Ware ROBIN, 4) Dauncey TOM, 5) James Frank MOMO, 6) Igo Pako MOREA, 7) Gaba FRANK, 8)Razmi Stanley BAU, 9) Methuselah WILLIAM, 10) Anthony Tamarua DAVID, 11) Suvenia Sean TAU, 12) Nao TAU, 13) Aluend Robson BOGE, 14) Martin TABOA.

Non-travelling reserves: 1) Lekwa Henao NAO, 2) Arua GAVERA, 3) David TARAKA.

The side will be coached by former New Zealand Test player, Hamish Bennett

The Team Officials: Jack VARE- Head Coach, Norman Vanua-Team Manager, Hamish BENNETT-Specialist Coach, Rodney MAHA- Assistant Coach, Siyih JOHANG- Team Physio PacificAus Sports PNG-Aus Partnership-2019

The Garamut will be up against some of the region’s best junior cricketers including test playing country New Zealand.

Before the team’s departure Cricket PNG CEO, Richard Done with the Management team met with parents and the PNG Under 19 Garamuts.

Done thanked the parents for the opportunity to allow their sons to represent Papua New Guinea for the first time on the international stage and ensured the team to be at their best behavior as they are representing their country.

Navu Maha-Former Barramundis Captain also gave them an insight on what to expect while on tour.