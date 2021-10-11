Garamuts Squad Named

The squad has a strong Central and Port Moresby flavor throughout with 2 players from outside namely Sigo Kelly from Lae and Ketanaliki Singi from Mine Bay.

With COVID-19 hampering the selection process and the no U19 competition in the country, it’s going to be a big development leap for a number of young talents.

However with the faith and watchful eye of coaches including national talent identification coach Rodney Maha the boys have displayed great enthusiasm and potential to show their talent, class and skill on the world stage.

Maha said the boys will put in training camp for the next three months which entails learning about nutrition, strength and conditioning, and working on their cricket skills.

A final squad of 15 players will be announced after their training camp.

Maha said the rest of the squad has had their first COVID-19 vaccination and started the process for getting passports should they make the final 15 travelling.

The rest of the U19 male squad are Malcolm Aporo, Katenalaki Singi, Christopher Kilapat, Sigo Kelly, Boio Ray, Junior Morea, John Kariko, Patrick Nou, Rason Kevau, Banabas Maha, Ryan Ani, Gata Mika, Aue Oru, Karoho Kevau, Api Ila, Vele Varuko, Toua Boe, and Peter Karoho.

The ICC U19 World Cup is due to be played in the West Indies in the early 2022.

Photo credit: Cricket PNG