Garamuts renew Isou sponsorship

This is the 3rd consecutive year Garamut has come on board to support the club in its endeavour to stay competitive in the country’s semi-professional rugby league competition.

Given the current hard economic times, Gulf Isou Board Chairman Mai Ori thanked Garamut for having the faith and commitment to stick with the club through the highs and lows. Ori commended the company for the great partnership which has grown over the past 3 years. He said the presentation of training shirts and other team gear will make the team look presentable and boost the teams' spirit, especially the new crop of young talents who are 70% Gulf heritage. He assured the company manager Norman Liu that they will make sure to uphold good sportsmanship both on and off the field as ambassadors.

Norman Liu on behalf of Garamut Enterprise assured the club of their sponsorship and acknowledged the hard work and perseverance of the management and everyone involved in running the club. He said the prosperity achieved certainly would not be possible without resilience and outstanding efforts behind the scenes.

Liu said their commitment goes beyond their corporate responsibilities. As they enter the third year of sponsorship, they are excited in the prospect of maintaining and building a partnership for the future. They believe in collaboration to contribute positively to both the club and the community.