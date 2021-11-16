Garamuts Prepare Ahead Of U19 World Cup

Cricket PNG General Manager Tony Naidu said after all the emotions and disappointments of the PNG Lewas, the management team under Cricket PNG Identification Manager Rodney Maha have started the process of getting NID certificates done for the boys before they can get their passports.

Naidu said with the late withdrawal of the Lewas from the ICC Women’s T20 qualifiers, they now realise and understand that it is not easy to travel internationally under the current global pandemic restrictions.

Meanwhile Maha said the boys have been in training camp since September, learning about nutrition, strength and conditioning, and working on their cricket skills.

A final squad of 15 players will be announced after the training camp.

Maha said the rest of the squad has had their first COVID-19 vaccinations and started the process of getting passports should they make the final 15.

From current indications, the Garamuts are scheduled to leave the country by early December.