 

Garamuts Pleased With Negative COVID Results

BY: Terry Longbut
17:32, December 31, 2021
PNG U19 Garamuts team have received some good news with negative results from Wednesday’s PCR tests taken the Pacific International Hospital on Wednesday.

On the eve of their departure for the ICC U19 World Cricket Tournament in the West Indies tomorrow Saturday January 1, 2022, players and team officials were relieved when they got the news. They can now focus on the upcoming world event.

According to Cricket PNG Warden and Games Development Manager Margret Sibona, the team is in quarantine at the Hilton Hotel. They fly out tomorrow.

She said the boys have adhered to the 4 testing processes and procedures with all returning negative results.

The team will go through their final PCR tests at the Jacksons International Airport tomorrow before their departure.

ICC U19 World Cricket Tournament 2022
U19 PNG Garamuts
Cricket PNG
