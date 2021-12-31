Garamuts Pleased With Negative COVID Results

On the eve of their departure for the ICC U19 World Cricket Tournament in the West Indies tomorrow Saturday January 1, 2022, players and team officials were relieved when they got the news. They can now focus on the upcoming world event.

According to Cricket PNG Warden and Games Development Manager Margret Sibona, the team is in quarantine at the Hilton Hotel. They fly out tomorrow.

She said the boys have adhered to the 4 testing processes and procedures with all returning negative results.

The team will go through their final PCR tests at the Jacksons International Airport tomorrow before their departure.