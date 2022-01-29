Garamuts Losing Streak Continues

A remarkable bowling performance by “Man of the match” John Kariko who claimed 5/19 off 9 brilliant overs off left arm finger spin set the tone as the Garras rolled Uganda for just 123, with some fantastic fielding and bowling.

Needing 123 off the allotted 50 overs (300 balls) should have been a simple task however, it was not to be, Uganda winning by 35 runs. The results sees the young Garamuts side remain winless and they will now play Canada U19 tomorrow for 15th place.

The talent is without a doubt there and multiple individuals have stood up through the tournament but the side cannot put the complete package together just yet.

They are either good with the ball or poor with the bat or vice versa, if this side can click then watch out because they can beat anyone on their given day.