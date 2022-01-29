 

Garamuts Losing Streak Continues

BY: Terry Longbut
13:12, January 29, 2022
38 reads

PIH PNG U19 Garamuts came close to claiming their first victory at ICC U19 World Cup 2022 only to be bundled out for a disappointing 88 in just 19 overs against Uganda in their plate play-off semifinal.

A remarkable bowling performance by “Man of the match” John Kariko who claimed 5/19 off 9 brilliant overs off left arm finger spin set the tone as the Garras rolled Uganda for just 123, with some fantastic fielding and bowling. 

Needing 123 off the allotted 50 overs (300 balls) should have been a simple task however, it was not to be, Uganda winning by 35 runs. The results sees the young Garamuts side remain winless and they will now play Canada U19 tomorrow for 15th place. 
The talent is without a doubt there and multiple individuals have stood up through the tournament but the side cannot put the complete package together just yet.

They are either good with the ball or poor with the bat or vice versa, if this side can click then watch out because they can beat anyone on their given day.

Tags: 
PIH U19 Garrmuts
Uganda
U19 Cricket World Cup
 
Terry Longbut
