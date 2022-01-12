Garamuts Belted In Warm-up Match

The UAE 5/304 in 49 Overs with PNG 10/72 in 27 Overs. The effort by the Garamuts given the match was against a fellow associate member in the UAE.

“It is a big, big mountain for this young team and we must remember a large number of these players have not played regular cricket on turf wickets or regular hardball cricket in general,” says Sean Hutton, a passionate follower of Cricket PNG.

He said results like this reflects the need for a strong youth development program and pathway.

He added: “Let us hope it was a bit of rust for the side and the hit out blows out the cobwebs and puts them in good stead ahead of the tournament proper. It does not get any easier.”

The Garamuts will be up against full member powerhouse England U19 tomorrow, Thursday December 13, in a final warm up match before taking on Pakistan in their Group C opener on January 15.