Garamut renews Isou sponsorship

In sealing this partnership Garamut Enterprises presented new training shirts for the team and announced the increased sponsorship amount from K7,000 to K25,000 to boost the teams 2023 campaign.

After jumping on the band wagon last year, Garamut Enterprises are committed to continue supporting the Gulf franchise with training shirts to use at training and warm-up on game day.

The short presentation took place yesterday at the Moresby Southside stadium.

PRK Gulf Isou Board chairman, Mai Ori when thanking Garamut Enterprises for their continued sponsorship, said: “Given the hard economic times, the club is so blessed to have Garamut onboard again this year, which is a great boost for the team moving forward.”

On behalf of Garamut Enterprises, Manager Norman Liu said the company is privileged to take this opportunity to hop on board again, after seeing the team performed last year.

Liu said they noticed there’s a lot of promise and potential in the team which they would like to support and make it successful competing in the semi-professional level.

He said the sponsorship is part of their corporate responsibility to provide for the community through sports development and is very happy to be part of the team again this year