Games Cancelled

Administrator Meke Maino, said they hope to get their competition back on schedule next weekend once given approval from the Pandemic Controller’s office.

This weekend POMRFL was supposed to play Round 2 of week three matches. It was a different story when TVWan Sports arrived at the game venue, only to find an empty field, with no players and officials.

Maino said if approval is granted, strict COVID-19 protocols will be applied, including no spectators.

He said the delay in the competition will not affect the games, but only mean that finals will have to be pushed back one more week.

Recent directives from the National Pandemic Controller’s office, is that there should not be any gathering of more than 20 people, effective 30th September. The ban ceases on 30th October, 2021.