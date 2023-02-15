Game on for best of Central 9s

Tournament Director, Micky Kone said that 32 games overall will be played from Wednesday to Thursday with finals this Friday.

The games began with Marshall Bugs defeating Ba’ara Flames 35 nil. Bese Eels from Rigo and Lahua Laumas of Hiri East opened matches on field two. Eels beat Laumas 14-12.

“At the moment we are running the provincial championship leg here, that’s all the zones from Goilala all the way to Marshall Lagoon. The championship ran so out of 13 zones, we got 2 teams from each championships and we got another 8 wild card teams making it 32 teams all together,” Kone said.

“Out of the 32 team we will pick two from each pool to make it to 16 and we go into the final 16 to 8 and then to 4 teams and then grand final.”

Kone added that after selecting two sides from Central East and West, 20 players will go into challenging the elite side.

“We will get two teams to go into Port Moresby Rugby League 9s which will be held in March,” added Kone.

More updates to come on scores.