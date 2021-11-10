Gamble chasing No.6 jersey to partner Reynolds

One of the men vying to be Reynolds’ consistent pair in the halves is fiercely competitive fan favourite, Tyson Gamble, who agrees that the first game is not to be missed.

“With Reyno leaving there, he’s going to be up for it, they’re [the Rabbitohs] going to be up for it, so no better Round 1 clash, really,” Gamble said after the announcement.

The energetic playmaker’s sights are set on locking in the five-eighth position next year.

“Reyno’s obviously got the 7, and there’s six other blokes that want the 6 jersey, so it’s going to be a hell of a competition throughout the preseason.”

“I feel like I’ve got two hands on it for the moment and I don’t really want to give it up too easy.”

Gamble played 13 games in the halves in 2021, and is determined to prove that he belongs in the top 17.

"If I’m not that number 1 choice for the 6 then so be it, I’ll just have to fight my way into another jersey, or play well in the Queensland Cup and force my way in."

“But I’m happy, honestly, if someone else gets picked – I just want what’s best for the team.”

A team that Gamble joined because of its reputation.

“The winning style, the players that have played here before.”

"To wear a 6 jersey like my coach at the moment, Darren Lockyer, Milf, Wally, was something that I really wanted to try to do."

Gamble has re-signed for another two years until the end of the 2023 season, despite the battle for the coveted position.

“Kevvie gave me my first opportunity last year to play consistent footy, so I owe him and I owe the club a lot of my time because if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be standing here now.”

Story first published on NRL.com

Link to original story