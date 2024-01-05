Gama Sese Tournament unites clans

In this time when urbanization in Goroka Town is increasing and the natives of Goroka are prone to outside influences that could potentially cause them to lose their cultural identity, the five clans have agreed to host the sporting event to celebrate, educate and generally unite the clansmen.

The 2023 Gama Sese Tournament has established good relationships amongst them and promotes healthy lifestyle for the youth through sports.

The event also gives the youths of Gama Sese a sense of belonging and creates an avenue for them to represent their clans as proud Gama Sese men and women. The event achieved its objective. Each clan showed up in numbers at the National Sports Institute where the tournament was staged.

The 2023 unity event started with the Rugby League 9s tournament fielding both men's and women's teams on Christmas Eve.

It concluded on January 3rd, with other sports and finals.

The Zagomazuha clan claimed the title of the inaugural Gama Sese Unity Sports Tournament Champion.

They received a trophy to signify their win.