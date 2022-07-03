Gabong To Lead Women’s Soccer Team

She was given the nod as captain to lead the senior women team in the OFC Women Nations Cup to be played in Suva, Fiji next week. The July 13-30 event has attracted nine member associations in Oceania region and PNG is one of them.

Nothing new to her as she has led the PNG Under 20 Women FIFA World Cup in 2016 in Port Moresby.

She described her appointment as great honour. “To be named captain of the team is a great honour. I am privileged to lead this team and I know this role comes with great responsibility and I will try to do my best to be a good lead to teammates and a great ambassador for our country in Fiji during the Nations Cup.”

She challenged her teammates to remain focus on the job ahead in Fiji.

“We must create our own legacy as we are riding on the legacy of those who have gone before us. We are carrying-on their legacy and now we are on a mission to create our own legacy to win the Nations Cup and qualify for tri-nation challenge in early February in 2023,” she said.

Gabong who fought of her niggling injuries to win her spot and was named captain ahead of experienced and seasoned campaigners, Lucy Maino and Sandra Birum to lead the road to World Cup 2023 campaign.

PNG women team has a mammoth task when they go up against Vanuatu and Tahiti in their pool matches in the July 13-30 event at ANZ Stadium, Suva.

She acknowledged PNGFA President, John Kapi Natto and his executive committee for the work put behind the team since they started six months ago.

Gabong also thanked all the sponsors who have supported the women’s soccer dream during their preparation towards this trip to Fiji.

She thanked Luke Liria of Kumul Petoroleum Holdings Limited for the words of encouragement telling the women to give their best during the two-week’s tournament football tournament.