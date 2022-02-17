Gabagaba Team Set For JT Nines

The Kundus from Gabagaba village, Rigo Coast of Central Province have taken the challenge to try out the city’s cash prize event.

After a trial match with the Gabutu Dragons last Saturday, the Kundus were invited by JT Nines tournament director, Bagelo Solien to participate in the challenge.

Gaba means Kundu in the Motuan dialect, the new comers to the tourney will be led by exciting hooker, Ginilai Tau who will lead a team of raw talents.

Tau has once represented the Southern Confederation U16 and plays for Eda Bulldogs in the Southern Super League. Despite Tau’s good rugby league skills, he missed the Central Dabaris final squad for 2022 Digicel Cup season.

Majority of the village youth play in the Gabagaba rugby league competition and participating in the event is a plus as they venture out for experience and self-development.

Solien said it was surprising to witness that the village girls after several weeks of nines footy were very excited to learn the game.

He identified four players and invited them to be part of the Dragons to play in the JT Nines and later in Moresby South Rugby League competition this season.

“I’m very interested with the talents these players have especially the females who just played the game for several weeks and are all desperate to face the challenge.

“This will be new to them but I am confident that these four girls showcase their talents against city players.