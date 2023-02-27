Funds raised for Special Olympics

The fundraiser was held at the Dynasty Restaurant, with the evening graced by Miss PNG and Pacific Islands 2023, Josie Nicholas as the Guest Speaker.

Special Olympics PNG launched its first major fundraising dinner last night with overwhelming support from the various business houses, government agencies and individuals.

The fundraiser is the first in a series of events planned for the next couple months to raise the necessary funds that will enable the PNG Special Olympics Athletes to compete at the Berlin Special Olympics World Games 2023 in June, in Germany.

Special Olympics PNG President, and former PNG star sprinter, Takale Tuna in his welcome remarks gave a brief overview of their programs and the importance of supporting such worthy course, especially young people living with special needs who are marginalized that must be supported and make feel part of our community.

He said the movement has been around since 2012 and the theme for the Berlin Games is “Undefeated Together”.

Miss Josie Nickolas expressed great joy and humility to be part of the special fundraiser. She said to be the guest speaker on the night was a great honour especially supporting athletes with intellectual disability and other special needs.

Miss Nickolas acknowledged and commended Special Olympics PNG that was established with special mission to provide an equal playing field for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Miss Nickolas again commended the SOPNG for expending its program to four provinces, Autonomous Region Of Bougainville, East New Britain, NCD and Central provinces with a registered 4,023 athletes with plans to expand the program to other provinces in future.