Funding Available For National Federations

Last year only four national federations received a boost towards preparing for the Games after being allocated funding under Team PNG’s Performance Strategy.

Athletics, Basketball, Boxing and Va’a were the first to receive funding last year, which includes providing equipment-funding other NFs are urged to apply for funding, especially with 2023 Pacific Games just around the corner.

Funding available is to help support national federations host their national tournaments and selections for upcoming internationals meets.

PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla, said the four sporting codes supported in 2021 are now in training and preparing for international events.

She said those NFs that are yet to summit documentations and information as part of PNGOC’s Resource Allocation Policy in terms of governance and accountability practices are required to do so before funding can be made.

“I want to see national federations work closely with my team at the Secretariat to finalise their high performance plans and sport specific selection criteria’s and access the funding that has been made available to them,” Rapilla said.

The funding for Team PNG Performance Strategy covers PNG’s representation for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, 2023 Solomon Islands Pacific Games and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I want to say that despite the COVID-19 pandemic several NFs have organised their own training schedules for their athletes and programs to keep them busy and prepare for the upcoming international meets,” she said.

Other national federations are encouraged to submit their performance plans, budgets and selection criteria’s so that athletes can get the required support and preparations for the upcoming Games.