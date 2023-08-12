Fun Run t-shirt for schools

Koiari Park Adventist Secondary received 300 shirts and Tokarara 100 shirts.

This significant contribution aims to support and enhance the students' physical fitness, encourage active lifestyles, and promote unity and teamwork.

PNGSF marketing manager, Mary Nauga said the focus of the organization is to build the next generation of Sports men and women in the country through its Go Rural to Go Global Strategy.

Nauga said the PNGSF has always been committed to promoting sports, health awareness, and community engagement across Papua New Guinea.

“By supporting the Trukai Fun Run, an annual fundraising event hosted by the PNG Olympic Committee, we are supporting Team PNG to compete in international events.

“This year’s events include the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago in which PNG sent a team of six athletes with their officials and the upcoming Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in which PNG intends to send it biggest contingent ever,” Nauga said.

Representatives from Koiari Park Adventist and Tokarara secondary schools expressed gratitude towards the PNGSF for their generous donation.

The donation today is line with the organizations Go Rural to Go Global Strategy where it seeks to empower young people using the power of Sport.

GRtGG is currently been rolled out as a pilot project in Central Province which will eventually roll out to other wards and districts in the country.