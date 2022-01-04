Frank Pritchard ‘stable’ as NRL great fights for life following Covid complications

The update comes a day after Channel 9 reported Pritchard was on life support with a collapsed lung, among other issues due to the virus.

The Daily Telegraph also reported Pritchard had been in the ICU at Liverpool Hospital and has had an ongoing problem with asthma issues.

According to Gould, though, Pritchard is “stable”.

“Just an update on Frank Pritchard from his Brother. He’s out of the coma and in a ward. Lungs are still weak, but in stable condition. Will keep you updated. Prayers are helping. Thanks everyone,” Gould tweeted.

Pritchard played over 100 games for the Penrith Panthers and the Bulldogs across his glittering rugby league career, along with brief spells in the Parramatta Eels and Hull in England’s Super League.

The 38-year-old also played almost 30 games for New Zealand in addition to eight games for Samoa before hanging up the boots at the end of 2017.

