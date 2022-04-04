Former Softball Boss Impressed

The former softball boss was at the Bisini diamonds to support and encourage the softball fraternity in the city to organize their teams for the start of the new season

Since the sporting venues were reopened for competition, Port Moresby softball Association has been running fun games at the Bisini diamonds to help get the interest back and eventually have the competition going again.

Bais, who was at the diamonds over the weekend, commended the organizing committee for initiating the back to softball family fun day games with the aim of getting the interest and everybody back to the diamonds.

When asked about putting his hand up for reelection, Bais expressed his willingness but only on advisory capacity.