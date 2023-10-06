Former NRL referee named official of PNGRFL

This is another boost for PNGNRL following the appointment of Joe Grima as Head of Player Pathways and Justin Holbrook’s as the Kumuls coach.

Archer’s appointment is another major step forward for PNG as they look to create a game-wide structure that will help them with their bid for a team in the Australia National Rugby League.

Archer has an impressive record as Rugby League Referee officiating more than 200 NRL Games including 2007 and 2012 Grand final matches. He also had the opportunity to officiate the Australia’s State of Origin Matches and won NRL Referee of the year on three occasions.

After retiring from Refereeing in 2012, Archer has been working as Referees Elite Performance Manager and helping the NRL in Education, Development, and Pathways.



PNGRFL Chief Executive Officer Stanley Hondina said given the amount of experience Archer had under his belt, his contribution in rugby league in the country will be significant.

“Officiating and Competition Governance is an incredibly important part of the game and to have someone of Tony’s experience and expertise head up that area for PNG is tremendous news.

“We are looking to create the best possible pathways for our players and that requires high quality officiating and professional competition governance from the grass roots all the way through to the senior level,” Hondina stated.

Hondina further stated that Tony’s experience will help PNG create a new generation of officials for both the men’s and women’s programs going forward.

Tony Archer, on the other hand, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to contribute to the game in PNG and is looking forward to work and develop rugby league in the country.