Former Gurias Joins Isou

Jerry has also revealed that former Gurias teammates, Eliakim Lukara and John Ephraim will be joining Gulf Isou this season. The outside inclusion should be a booster for the Gulf team.

Jerry came through the Gurias academy program under Michael Marum and made his debut playing in the Digicel Cup while still a student at the Kokopo Secondary.

He last played for the Gurias, three years ago and was only playing at the club level and off-season 9’s tournaments to keep himself fit and interested in the game.

Jerry decided to make a comeback to Digicel Cup last year when he joined Isou during the 2021 season after relocating to Port Moresby.

With his wealth of experience with a highly fancied Gurias team he was able lead and guide the young Isou team around the park last year.

With the 2022 season looming, Jerry is back at training with the Gulf franchise and looking forward to a better season.