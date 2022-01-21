 

Former Gurias Joins Isou

BY: Terry Longbut
16:23, January 21, 2022
Former Rabaul Gurias flyer and utility back, Chris Jerry is looking forward to his second stint with Gulf Province franchise PRK Gulf Isou in the 2022 Digicel Cup season.

Jerry has also revealed that former Gurias teammates, Eliakim Lukara and John Ephraim will be joining Gulf Isou this season. The outside inclusion should be a booster for the Gulf team.

Jerry came through the Gurias academy program under Michael Marum and made his debut playing in the Digicel Cup while still a student at the Kokopo Secondary.

He last played for the Gurias, three years ago and was only playing at the club level and off-season 9’s tournaments to keep himself fit and interested in the game.

Jerry decided to make a comeback to Digicel Cup last year when he joined Isou during the 2021 season after relocating to Port Moresby.

With his wealth of experience with a highly fancied Gurias team he was able lead and guide the young Isou team around the park last year.

With the 2022 season looming, Jerry is back at training with the Gulf franchise and looking forward to a better season.

